EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Jordan Binnington made 23 saves for the shutout as the St. Louis Blues remained perfect on the season with a 2-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers. Torey Krug and Justin Faulk scored for the Blues (3-0-0), who have had plenty of practice time with a light schedule to start the season. The Oilers dropped to 2-3-0 on their season-starting six-game homestand. Oilers goalie Jack Campbell had 21 saves in the loss.

