Canada, Italy reach quarterfinals at Women’s World Cup

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Third-ranked Canada has burnished its image as a title contender at the Women’s Rugby World Cup with a 29-14 win over perennial rival the United States which completed a clean sweep of group matches. Canada goes into the quarterfinals as second seed and as one of only three teams along with defending champion England and host New Zealand to have an unbeaten record in its group. Earlier, Melissa Bettoni scored a try with less than two minutes remaining to clinch Italy’s 21-8 win over Japan and a maiden World Cup quarterfinal.

