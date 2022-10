STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Sean Clifford threw four touchdown passes, Penn State’s defense forced seven punts and the No. 16 Nittany Lions beat Minnesota 45-17. A week after the worst game of his six-year career, a smattering of boos rang out from the 107,000 fans clad all in white when Clifford was announced as the starting quarterback. By halftime, the Happy Valley crowd had changed its tone.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.