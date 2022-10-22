Dahlin scores in 5th straight game, Sabres beat Canucks 5-1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Rasmus Dahlin scored for the fifth straight game, extending his NHL record for defenseman to open a season, and added an assist as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-1. Victor Oloffson had two goals an an assist, Alex Tuch and Zemgus Girgensons also scored and Casey Mittlestadt added two assists for the Sabres. Craig Anderson stopped 29 shots. Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who remained the league’s only winless team (0-4-2). Thatcher Demko had 22 saves.

