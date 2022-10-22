George scores 40 as Clippers beat Kings 111-109

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Paul George scored 40 points to help the Los Angeles Clippers hold off the Sacramento Kings with a 111-109 victory. Sacramento went on an 11-4 run to cut the game to 109-106 before George missed a step-back three and Nicolas Batum secured an offensive rebound. Norman Powell knocked down both free throws and De’Aaron Fox hit a shot at the buzzer for the margin. Fox had 36 points and rookie Keegan Murray added 19 in his first NBA game.

