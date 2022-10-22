Martin, Koloko ejected from Heat-Raptors game after scuffle

MIAMI (AP) — Toronto’s Christian Koloko and Miami’s Caleb Martin were both ejected in the third quarter of the Raptors-Heat game on Saturday night after they scuffled and ended up in the first row of baseline seats. It all started with 7:46 left in the third quarter, when Martin and Koloko were jostling for a rebound off a missed 3-pointer by Toronto’s Pascal Siakam. Martin was called for a foul on the play, Koloko wound up on the floor, and Martin stepped toward him as the Raptors’ rookie quickly bounced to his feet.

