PHILADELPHIA (AP) — San Diego Padres pitchers Mike Clevinger and Sean Manaea had outings in Game 4 of the NL Championship Series they’d quickly like to forget. Clevinger, San Diego’s starter, didn’t record an out while facing four batters. Manaea was tagged for the loss after giving up five runs in 1 1/3 innings as the Padres fell to Philadelphia 10-6, putting them in a 3-1 deficit.

