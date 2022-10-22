Sam Houston holds on for 18-13 victory over Utah Tech

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Keegan Shoemaker threw a touchdown pass, Seth Morgan kicked three field goals and Sam Houston held off Utah Tech 18-13. Morgan’s first field goal was a 20-yarder midway through the second quarter and tied the game 3-3 at halftime. Morgan connected from 31 and 28 yards out on back-to-back third-quarter drives for Sam Houston (4-2, 2-0 Western Athletic Conference) before Shoemaker hit Al’Vonte Woodard for an 8-yard touchdown with 53 seconds left in the period for an 18-3 advantage. Connor Brooksby’s second field goal and Victor Gabalis’ 10-yard touchdown pass to Joey Hobert got Utah Tech (1-6, 0-3) within five points with 6:33 left to play. But the Trailblazers turned the ball over on downs with 28 seconds remaining on their next possession.

