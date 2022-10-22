South Carolina rides fast start to 30-24 win over Texas A&M

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina opened strong with 17 points in the first six minutes and then held to beat Texas A&M 30-24. The Gamecocks returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown Saturday night and then turned a fumble and interception deep in Aggies territory into 10 more points and a 17-0 hole for Texas A&M just over five minutes in. It’s the first time the Gamecocks have beaten the Aggies since the SEC made them their Western Division rival in 2014. MarShawn Lloyd ran 15 times for 83 yards and had both of South Carolina’s touchdowns in the second half to keep Texas A&M from climbing back in it. The Aggies, ranked No. 6 in the preseason, are now 3-4.

