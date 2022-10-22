Swen’s 3 rushing TDs help Wyoming beat Utah State 28-14

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Titus Swen ran for 180 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries and D.Q. James added 10 carries for 120 yards to help Wyoming beat Utah State 28-14. Swen scored on a 30-yard run with 5:02 left in the first quarter and his 5-yard scoring run with 8:01 to go in the first half made it 14-0. Bishop Davenport completed 17 of 26 passes for 104 yards with an interception and added a 5-yard touchdown run in the second quarter for the Aggies. Wyoming finished with 529 total yards — including 330 yards rushing on 50 carries — while limiting Utah State to 217.

