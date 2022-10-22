UC Davis scores 50-plus points for 2nd straight game

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Miles Hastings threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns, Grant Harper added 32 yards passing and a touchdown, and UC Davis beat Northern Colorado 58-10. UC Davis has scored 114 combined points in the last two games — the most in back-to-back games in the program’s Division I era and the most since 2000. Hastings has completed 83% of his passes for 579 yards and five touchdowns in those games. UC Davis’ first touchdown came on George Moreno’s 40-yard interception return. Then Josh Gale added an 80-yard catch-and-run touchdown for a 20-3 lead midway through the second quarter. Lan Larison highlighted the fourth quarter with a 75-yard scoring run for UC Davis.

