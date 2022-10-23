ALCS Game 4 between Astros, Yankees underway after delay

NEW YORK (AP) — With the Houston Astros one win from reaching the World Series again, Game 4 of the AL Championship Series against the New York Yankees has started after an 84-minute delay due to the threat of rain. The first pitch was thrown at 8:31 p.m. Earlier, the commissioner’s office announced the impending delay on Twitter an hour before the scheduled 7:07 p.m. start and said it was possible the game could get postponed until Monday. Nestor Cortes started for the Yankees. Lance McCullers Jr. pitched for the Astros, looking for a four-game sweep. Houston is 6-0 this postseason and closing in on its second consecutive American League pennant and fourth in six years.

