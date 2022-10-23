Alker’s strong finish expands leads in Schwab Cup opener

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Steven Alker birdied three holes in a row to break out of a late four-way tie for the lead and and won the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the opening event in the Charles Schwab Cup on the PGA Tour Champions. Alker started the tournament as the Schwab Cup leader in the three-event finish to the season and made birdies at Nos. 15, 16 and 17. He beat K.J. Choi by one shot for his fourth victory of the season. That ties Steve Stricker for the most on the tour this season.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.