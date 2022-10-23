American skaters blast RUSADA secrecy in Valieva doping case

American figure skaters have blasted the decision by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency to treat the Kamila Valieva doping case from the Beijing Olympics as confidential, with ice dancer Evan Bates calling the secrecy of the investigation “an injustice” to those that performed clean. Valieva helped the Russian team win gold at the Winter Games in February before finding out that she tested positive for a banned substance the previous December. The then-15-year-old Valieva appealed a provisional suspension and was allowed to skate in the women’s individual event, where she crashed several times and finished fourth. RUSADA says it will not publish the results of its investigation.

