Charlotte fires coach Will Healy after 49ers fall to 1-7

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte has fired coach Will Healy after the 49ers dropped to 1-7 in their final season as a member of Conference USA. Healy, one of the youngest head coaches in major college football at 37, fell to 15-24 in four seasons at Charlotte after losing 34-15 to Florida International on Saturday. That dropped the 49ers into last place in C-USA. Offensive line coach Pete Rossomando has been elevated to interim coach. Rossomando is in his second season with the 49ers. Charlotte is set to make a jump up in competition next season when it joins the American Athletic Conference along with five other C-USA schools.

