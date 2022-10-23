Chargers WR Keenan Allen active against Seahawks

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Keenan Allen is active for the Los Angeles Chargers game against the Seattle Seahawks.

The receiver has missed the past five games because of a hamstring injury. Even though the Chargers have a bye next week, Allen had a productive week of practices and participated in individual and team drills on Friday.

Allen has not played since the first half of the Sept. 11 opener against Las Vegas, when he had four catches for 66 yards before he injured the hamstring. Despite Allen’s recent absence, the Chargers (4-2) have won their past three games and are tied with Kansas City atop the AFC West.

Tight end Donald Parham (concussion) and kicker Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) have also been ruled out.

Taylor Bertolet will be the kicker for the second time this season after making all three of his field-goal attempts in the Oct. 9 win at Cleveland.

Bertolet was promoted when Hopkins was inactive because of a quadriceps injury.

