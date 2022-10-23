Clemson’s Comeback: Similarities abound for No. 5 Tigers

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson hopes its latest comeback over Syracuse can help lead the fifth-ranked Tigers to another championship season. Freshman backup Cade Klubnik took over late in the third quarter trailing 21-10 and led the Tigers to a pair of touchdowns in the final period to win 27-21. It looked a lot like 2018 when Clemson trailed by 10 points before freshman backup Chase Brice led a fourth-quarter comeback for a 27-23 win. Those Tigers then went 15-0 and blew out Alabama in the national title game. Clemson tailback Will Shipley believes this group can achieve its championship goals, too.

