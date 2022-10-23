Cortes hurt, leaves after tying 3-run HR in ALCS Game 4

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees All-Star pitcher Nestor Cortes left Game 4 of the AL Championship Series with an injured left groin after allowing a three-run homer to Houston’s Jeremy Pena in the third inning. Cortes’ fastball and slider velocity were both down about 1.5 mph from their season average. With the Yankees leading 3-0, Martín Maldonado walked leading off the third and Yankees manager Aaron Boone and head athletic trainer Tim Lentych went to the mound with Jose Altuve batting. Cortes stayed in the game and walked Altuve, then gave up the homer to Pena and was replaced by Wandy Peralta.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.