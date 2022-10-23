Curry scores 33 for third 30-point game, Warriors beat Kings

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 28 of his 33 points during an 89-point first half, and the Golden State Warriors beat former top assistant Mike Brown and his Sacramento Kings 130-125. Curry, who recorded his third straight 30-point performance to start the season, scored 21 points in the second quarter with five 3-pointers and shot 11 for 22 overall, including 7 of 12 on 3s. The reigning NBA Finals MVP helped Golden State to its third-most points in any half in franchise history and second-most in a first half. The Warriors’ 50 points in the second quarter were a franchise record and matched the third-most points in any period.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.