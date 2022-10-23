Despite playing well enough to win, Browns find ways to lose

BALTIMORE (AP) — Playing on the road against the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland bolted to an early lead. The Browns bottled up versatile quarterback Lamar Jackson throughout the afternoon and had a very good chance to move in front during the closing minutes of the fourth quarter. And then, an offensive pass interference call on an apparent touchdown started a miserable chain of events that included a pivotal false start and a blocked 60-yard field goal attempt. The result: A gut-wrenching 23-20 loss on Sunday. The Browns (2-5) have dropped four straight, with three of those defeats coming by a total of seven points.

