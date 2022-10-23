Giants stop Jaguars at 1-yard line for 23-17 win, get to 6-1

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The New York Giants’ latest nail-biter came down to the final down and the final few inches before the goal line. The Giants defended both like wily veterans, no surprise given the way their season has gone. They’ve grown accustomed to playing — and winning — close games. Safeties Julian Love and Xavier McKinney stopped Jacksonville receiver Christian Kirk at the 1-yard line with no time on the clock, preserving a 23-17 victory over the Jaguars in which Saquon Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones each ran for more than 100 yards. The underdog Giants (6-1) matched their best start since 2008 and handed the Jaguars (2-5) a 19th consecutive loss in cross-division games.

