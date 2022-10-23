Griezmann scores directly from corner in Atlético’s victory

MADRID (AP) — Antoine Griezmann scored directly from a corner and added another goal to give Atlético Madrid a 2-1 win at Real Betis in the Spanish league. Griezmann opened the scoring in the 54th with a left-footed corner that curled across the goalmouth and went in after bouncing off a defender on the goal line. The France striker added to the lead from inside the area in the 71st for his third goal in the last three matches with Atlético. Diego Simeone’s team is struggling in the Champions League but it has won four of its last five matches in the Spanish league.

