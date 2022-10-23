Josh Jacobs rushes for 3 TDs, Raiders beat Texans 38-20

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Josh Jacobs rushed for 143 yards and three second-half touchdowns, and the Las Vegas Raiders ran away from the Houston Texans 38-20. In a battle of one-win teams coming off byes, Las Vegas dominated the Texans after halftime, outscoring them 28-10 behind 227 yards of offense, including 98 from Jacobs on the ground. Las Vegas erased a three-point, fourth-quarter deficit. The Raiders scored on four straight possessions before safety Duron Harmon sealed the win by intercepting Davis Mills and returning it 73 yards for a touchdown. Derek Carr completed 21 of 27 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown. Davante Adams had eight receptions for 95 yards.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.