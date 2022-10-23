Larson wins NASCAR at Homestead, holding off Chastain at end

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Larson found his way into NASCAR’s headlines for a second consecutive week. This time, for a much more pleasant reason. Larson held off Ross Chastain to cap a dominant showing in the second-to-last race of the NASCAR season at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, after leading 199 of the 267 laps over the 1-1/2 mile course. It was Larson’s third win of the season. And it came a week after the reigning Cup champion — who was eliminated earlier in this year’s playoffs — was intentionally spun by Bubba Wallace in an act of retaliation at Las Vegas.

