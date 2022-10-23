Last-place Bochum beats Bundesliga leader Union Berlin 2-1

BERLIN (AP) — Struggling Bochum has defeated Bundesliga leader Union Berlin 2-1 to leave the bottom of the table and end the visitors’ five-game winning run across all competitions. Philipp Hofmann and Gerrit Holtmann scored and Bochum goalkeeper Manuel Riemann also saved a penalty. The home team claimed just its second win of the season to move one point ahead of local rival Schalke before its game later at Union’s city rival Hertha Berlin. Union’s second league loss of the season is good news for 10-time defending champion Bayern Munich. Bayern cut the gap to just one point with a 2-0 win at Hoffenheim on Saturday.

