Newcastle beats Tottenham 2-1, into fourth place in EPL

LONDON (AP) — First-half goals from Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron have sent Newcastle into the Premier League’s top four with a superb 2-1 win at Tottenham. It was arguably the Magpies’ best result under Eddie Howe with this victory making it four wins in five games for the Saudi-owned northeast club. This statement win consigned Spurs to back-to-back defeats and occurred amid some controversy. The hosts were unhappy no foul was awarded against Wilson, who collided with Hugo Lloris in the buildup to his 31st-minute opener. Almiron added a second for the visitors nine minutes later and while Harry Kane pulled one back early in the second half Newcastle held on to leapfrog Chelsea and Manchester United into fourth in the standings.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.