Padres’ season ends in NLCS with bunch of what-if questions

By AARON BRACY
Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The San Diego Padres will head into the offseason with a whole bunch of what-ifs? What if manager Bob Melvin had brought in closer Josh Hader to face Bryce Harper? What if Trent Grisham had swung away? What if Fernando Tatis Jr. had been eligible to play? Manny Machado, Juan Soto and the Padres saw their season end Sunday, beaten in Game 5 of the NL Championship Series when Bryce Harper’s two-run homer in the eighth inning gave the Philadelphia Phillies a 4-3 win.

