Pepi scores 6th goal in 7 games, helps Groningen beat PSV

American forward Ricardo Pepi scored for the sixth time in seven games, getting the opening goal in Groningen’s 4-2 win over visiting PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch Eredivisie. Pepi put the hosts ahead in the 39th minute after Cyril Ngogne stripped the ball from Armando Obispo in the center circle and broke in alone in goal. Walter Daniel Benitez came off his line to make a sliding stop, and Pepi ran onto the rebound and one-timed a right-foot shot from 16 yards. Pepi has five goals in six league matches for Groningen plus one in the Dutch Cup.

By The Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.