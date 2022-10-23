Reimer gets 26th career shutout as Sharks beat Flyers 3-0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eric Karlsson and Steven Lorentz scored in the second period, James Reimer stopped 31 shots for his 26th career shutout, and the San Jose Sharks beat Philadelphia Flyers 3-0. Nico Sturm added an empty-netter with just under 4 minutes remaining as the Sharks won for the second time in three games. San Jose snapped a season-opening five-game skid with an overtime win at the New York Rangers on Thursday night. Felix Sandstron had 22 sabers for Philadelphia, which took its first home loss and looked flat in the second of a back-to-back after a 3-1 win at Nashville on Saturday night.

