Saudi-owned Newcastle into CL positions amid speedy rise
By STEVE DOUGLAS
AP Sports Writer
Newcastle’s rise to becoming a team ready to compete in the Champions League is happening quicker than many would have predicted. A 2-1 win at Tottenham lifted Newcastle into fourth place in the Premier League in another statement of intent by the soccer team with the world’s richest ownership. Newcastle’s only loss all season came at Liverpool and that was after a stoppage-time goal. There have been draws against Manchester City and Manchester United. Newcastle is seven points behind leader Arsenal, which drew 1-1 at Southampton to drop points for only the second time this season. There were wins for Fulham, Aston Villa and Leicester.