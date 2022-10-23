Suns beat Clips 112-95, Paul 3rd NBA player with 11K assists

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Devin Booker scored 35 points, Chris Paul became the third player in NBA history to reach 11,000 assists, and the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 112-95. The Suns didn’t waste any time getting started on the blowout. They raced to an 11-0 lead from the opening tip and led by 20 points at halftime. Marcus Morris scored 22 points and John Wall added 17 points for the Clippers. Paul George had 16 points and Kawhi Leonard had 11 points off the bench in the Clippers’ home opener. Paul finished with seven points, 11 assists and eight rebounds.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.