Tarasov gets 1st NHL win, Blue Jackets beat Rangers 5-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Defensemen Zach Werenski and Andrew Peeke scored and Daniil Tarasov made 30 saves for his first NHL win as the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the New York Rangers 5-1. Yegor Chinakhov, Eric Robinson and Kent Johnson also scored for the Blue Jackets, who won for the first time on the road in three tries. Liam Foudy and Jack Roslovic each had two assists for Columbus. Artemi Panarin scored to give him a point in each of the Rangers’ six games this season. Jaroslav Halak had 16 saves to fall to 0-2-0. New York lost its second straight at home after an overtime loss to San Jose on Thursday night.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.