Texans’ run defense struggles badly in loss to Raiders

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Houston Texans led the Las Vegas Raiders by three points entering the fourth quarter before one of their big weaknesses — run defense — cost them the game. The Texans came in ranked 30th in the league in rushing yards allowed at 824 while yielding 5.1 yards per carry. They were torched for 164 yards on the ground and 6 yards per carry in their 38-20 loss to the Raiders. Josh Jacobs had a standout performance, rushing for 143 yards and three second-half touchdowns, including two in the fourth quarter. Las Vegas scored touchdowns on all three trips inside the red zone.

