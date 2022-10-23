This time Ravens hold on late, 23-20 against Cleveland
By NOAH TRISTER
AP Sports Writer
BALTIMORE (AP) — Gus Edwards ran for two touchdowns in his first game back from a major knee injury, and the Baltimore Ravens avoided another fourth-quarter collapse thanks to a couple huge Cleveland penalties that helped them hold off the Browns 23-20. Baltimore has blown a double-digit lead in the second half of each of its three losses this season. The Ravens led 23-13, but the Browns cut the lead to three and had the ball at the Baltimore 34. Then an offensive pass interference call wiped out a touchdown pass to Amari Cooper. A false start later forced Cade York to try a field goal from 60 yards, and it was blocked by Malik Harrison with 1:59 remaining.