Titans sweep Colts for 2nd straight season with 19-10 win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Andrew Adams returned an interception 76 yards for the first pick-6 of his career, and the Tennessee Titans never trailed in beating the Indianapolis Colts 19-10 Sunday for their second straight sweep of their AFC South rivals. The reigning two-time division champion Titans won their fourth straight overall. They’ve now beaten the Colts five straight and six of their past seven. This was just their fourth sweep of the Colts since becoming division rivals in 2002. Randy Bullock made four field goals. His last two gave Tennessee its first points this season in the fourth quarter. The Colts turned it over three times and gave up three sacks.

