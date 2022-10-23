Watching from afar, Bubba Wallace’s lunch: ‘Humble pie’

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — Around the time that NASCAR drivers at Homestead-Miami Speedway were getting into their cars for the race, Bubba Wallace was having lunch. His selection: “Humble Pie,” he tweeted. Wallace spent his day at the 23XI team headquarters in North Carolina, serving his one-race suspension for deliberately spinning reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson at Las Vegas last weekend in what NASCAR called a “dangerous act” of retaliation before confronting him afterward.

