Williamson, Ingram injured in Pelicans’ first loss

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Injuries to Pelicans stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram took some of the luster off of New Orleans promising start to the regular season. Williamson was diagnosed with a posterior hip contusion after crashing to the court on a transition dunk attempt that was blocked from behind by Utah’s Jordan Clarkson during the fourth quarter of the 122-121 overtime triumph by the Jazz on Sunday night. Ingram, a dynamic scorer from the wing who’d averaged 28 points in the Pelicans’ first two games, left in the first half with a concussion. The Pelicans play next at home against Dallas on Tuesday night and it’s not clear whether Williamson or Ingram will be in uniform.

