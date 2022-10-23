Word is out about Brown, Illinois wants volume turned up

Illinois running back Chase Brown is making good on his vow to make this a season to remember. Brown was the first Football Bowl Subdivision player to go over 1,000 yards rushing this season and only the third player in Illinois history to hit the milestone in back-to-back seasons. The school has unveiled a media campaign called Chasing History to promote Brown for postseason awards. Coach Bret Bielema says Brown merits strong consideration for the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top running back. The Illini had an open date Saturday. Their next game is this week at Nebraska.

