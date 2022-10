PALMA, Spain (AP) — Yannik Paul made a 15-foot birdie putt on the final hole to win his first European tour title by one stroke at the Mallorca Open. Paul overcame a two-shot deficit with three holes to play at the Son Muntaner Golf Club. The German had three birdies and four bogeys for a 1-over 72. He finished the tournament on 15 under to win in his 26th appearance on the European tour.

