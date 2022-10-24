Bochy missed game, takes over Rangers team he beat for title
By STEPHEN HAWKINS
AP Baseball Writer
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Bruce Bochy is coming out of a short retirement in hopes to get a title for the home team. The 67-year-old Bochy was introduced Monday as the new manager of the Texas Rangers. He won the first of his World Series titles with the San Francisco Giants in the old Rangers ballpark in 2010. He was presented by Texas general manager Chris Young, who pitched for the manager in San Diego four years before that. Bochy hasn’t managed since 2019, when he stepped away after 2,002 wins over 25 seasons with the Giants and Padres. He took San Diego to its last World Series in 1998.