Jets RB Hall, OL Vera-Tucker out for season with injuries

New York Jets rookie running back Breece Hall and versatile offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker will both miss the rest of the season with injuries. Coach Robert Saleh confirmed Monday that Hall has a torn ACL in his left knee. An MRI revealed the severity of the injury which happened in the second quarter of the Jets’ 16-9 victory at Denver on Sunday. Vera-Tucker has a torn triceps that will require surgery. He was also hurt in the second quarter with what was announced as an elbow injury. He has started at left guard, left tackle, right guard and right tackle during his two NFL seasons.

