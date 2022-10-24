Jones active, joins Zappe on sideline for Patriots vs Bears

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was on the active roster for Monday night’s game against the Chicago Bears, with doubt remaining about whether he or Bailey Zappe would start. Jones was a first-round pick last year. He missed three games with a high ankle sprain. Zappe is a fourth-rounder in his rookie season. He filled in and led New England to an overtime loss against Green Bay followed by two straight wins. Cornerback Jonathan Jones and receiver Nelson Agholor also returned after missing time with injuries. Also inactive for the Patriots was offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn, who has struggled with penalties after being moved to right tackle.

