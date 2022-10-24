Sarkisian sorry for not singing “Eyes of Texas” after loss

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas coach Steve Sarkisian has apologized for not staying on the field to sing “The Eyes of Texas” after the Longhorns’ loss to Oklahoma State and promised it would never happen again. Controversy surrounding the postgame tradition erupted when some players objected in 2020 to singing it because of racist elements in its past. Sarkisian promised when he was hired 2021 the his team would sing the song and the issue seemed to die down. But after Texas lost last weekend, the coach and many of his players went straight to the locker room without singing.

