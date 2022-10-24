Smart has recruiting concerns in Georgia-Florida site debate

The annual rivalry game between No. 1 Georgia and SEC rival Florida in Jacksonville, Florida, is under contract only through 2023. Georgia coach Kirby Smart’s recruiting concerns at the neutral site are a factor in discussions about the future of the series. Officials from Georgia and Florida released a joint statement in which they said a number of factors would be considered as the schools consider keeping the game at the neutral site or moving to home sites. The game called “The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” has been played in Jacksonville since 1933, expect for games on campus sites in 1994 and 1995.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.