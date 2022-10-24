Spanish man trekking to World Cup reported missing in Iran

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish man who was documenting his travel by foot from Madrid to Doha for the 2022 FIFA World Cup has not been heard from since crossing into Iran three weeks ago, stirring fears about his fate in a country convulsed by mass unrest. That’s according to his family, who spoke to The Associated Press on Monday. The experienced trekker, former paratrooper and fervent soccer fan, 41-year-old Santiago Sánchez, was last seen in Iraq after hiking through 15 countries and sharing his journey on a popular Instagram account over the last nine months. But his exuberant posts stopped suddenly on Oct. 1, the day he entered Iran from the country’s volatile northwestern border.

By RAQUEL REDONDO and ISABEL DEBRE Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.