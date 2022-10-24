Struggling Anderlecht fires coach Felice Mazzù

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium’s most successful club Anderlecht has fired coach Felice Mazzù after just 22 matches in charge. Mazzù was recruited in June as a replacement for Vincent Kompany from local Brussels rival Union Saint-Gilloise, with the mission to take the club back to the top. Mazzù’s dismissal came a day after the Belgian league’s “Classico” between Standard and Anderlecht was marred by fan disorder and had to be abandoned after 63 minutes, with Standard leading 3-1. Mazzù started well at Anderlecht, securing seven wins in his eight opening matches. But a loss against his former club at the end of August marked the start of a downturn. Anderlecht has since secured only three wins in all competitions

