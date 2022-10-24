Textor’s takeover of French club Lyon delayed again

LYON, France (AP) — The takeover of French league club Lyon by American businessman John Textor will not be completed until next month. The sale was initially set for September and was then expected to be finalized last week, but has now been pushed back until Nov. 17. In a joint statement, Lyon and its partners said substantial progress have been made in the talks to finalize the deal with Textor. The agreement with Textor’s Eagle Football Holdings provides for a capital increase of 86 million euros ($90 million).

