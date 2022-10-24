Tony Stewart to make NHRA debut in Top Alcohol dragster

NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart will make his drag racing debut this weekend at the NHRA Nevada Nationals at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Stewart will compete for McPhillips Racing in a Top Alcohol dragster — the equivalent of NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series. Stewart is guaranteed a minimum of four passes at Vegas beginning Friday through the first round of eliminations on Sunday. Although the 51-year-old has a Top Fuel license, Stewart felt Top Alcohol was a smarter entry point. Stewart is in his first season of NHRA ownership and Tony Stewart Racing fields a Top Fuel dragster for his wife, Leah Pruett, and a Funny Car for Matt Hagan.

