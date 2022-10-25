AP Interview: Scolari faces his last Copa Libertadores final

SAO PAULO (AP) — Luiz Felipe Scolari likely faces the last final of his 40-year coaching career on Saturday when he leads Athletico against Flamengo in the Copa Libertadores decider. It’s the third straight all-Brazilian final in South America soccer’s most prestigious club competition. The game at Guayaquil, Ecuador, looks like being a landmark for the Athletico coach. Scolari told The Associated Press that his career “is coming to an end.” He led Brazil to its last World Cup title in 2002 and was also in charge of its national humiliation against Germany in the 2014 semifinals.

