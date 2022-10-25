Skip Schumaker hired as manager of Miami Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Skip Schumaker has been hired as manager of the Miami Marlins. Schumaker comes to the Marlins from the St. Louis Cardinals, where he had been the bench coach. The 42-year-old Schumaker played in the majors for 11 seasons, mostly with the Cardinals, and now gets his first managerial opportunity with Miami. Former manager Don Mattingly’s contract expired at the end of the season, and he and the Marlins’ front office agreed he would not return. General manager Kim Ng says Schumaker has “distinguished accomplishments both as a player and a coach.”

